Events and activities in May at the City Island Library

The following events and activities are taking place at the City Island Library in May.

Shelf Help: Tell us your reading interests and we’ll pick five books for you. Fill out the online form or call Ask NYPL to receive reads handpicked for you based on your interests. www.nypl.org/shelfhelp

Children’s programs

Family Storytime: This event will take place in person at City Island. Join us for a live program with songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books as we show you that story time is fun for the whole family. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children. Online registration required. Limited to 15 children and caregivers per session. May 3, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31 at 11 a.m.

Teen and Tween programs

After School Lounge: Get a head start on homework — with access to the New York Public Library’s internet, databases and more resources. Mondays at 3 p.m. when school is in session.

Twisted Stitches:A teen/tween knitting, crochet and needlework club. Bring your own project to work on in a calm, relaxed environment or use our materials to learn a new skill.

Thursdays at 3 p.m.

DIY Visors: Decorate a visor while spending time in our gorgeous garden. Wednesday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

Teen Unwind: On Fridays, at 3 p.m., we plan a series of special activities to celebrate the beginning of the weekend so check out this month’s events and come hang out with us.

Card Making Workshop: Practice art skills while expressing gratitude, and leave with the perfect homemade gift. May 6.

Unplug & Relax: Relax in analog — with board games, books, word puzzles, coloring pages and anything else without a screen. May 13.

Japanese Basics: Explore the basic Japanese (hiragana) alphabet during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. May 20.

Suncatcher Jamboree: Use multi-faceted beads to make a suncatcher, perfect for gardens, windows and more. May 27.

Adult programs

Spanish Café: Online Spanish Conversation Hour: This program will provide a relaxed space for Spanish language students to practice their conversational skills by discussing art, film, culture and more exciting topics. Coffee or tea encouraged. Register at https://on.nypl.org/3JHohow Thursday, May 5 and 12 at 4 p.m.

City Island Book Club: Every month, a new title will be chosen and copies will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Call us for details on what we’re reading next. Monday, May 9 and 23 at 5 p.m.

Island Writers: One of the City Island Library’s most successful programs returns. This is a group for anyone interested in writing either professionally or personally. Regardless of your experience level, we’re here to help one another in the journey of self-expression and creativity. All are welcome, so feel free to join in on the literary fun. Registration recommended. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

One on One Job Support: Do you need help with your resume, cover letter or job search? Our trained staff can help you write and format your resumes and cover letters, conduct mock interviews, and identify job search resources. Wednesday, May 4, 11 and 18 at 10 a.m., will be virtual. Register at https://www.nypl.org/adults/career-employment/virtual/support. Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. will be in-person at the library. No registration required.

What Are You Reading? Calling all avid readers. Let’s come together as a community to discuss what you’ve been reading, and what you may want to read next. This is an open discussion for all genres, and each session will also include a presentation of titles related to a particular topic. Saturday, May 21 at 3 p.m., this program will be presented virtually with registration required.

For any or all programs listed, please go to https://www.nypl.org/locations/city-island or call 718-885-1703 for more details and to register. Programs are subject to change.

The City Island Library, located t 320 City Island Ave., is open Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m-6 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.