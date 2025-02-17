CM Marmorato voices opposition to planned South Bronx migrant shelter during meeting with Trump ‘Border Czar’

Council Member Kristy Marmorato (far left) and members of thje City Council’s Common-Sense Caucus during a meeting Thomas Homan, the border Czar.

Bronx Council Member Kristy Marmorato and fellow members of the City Council’s Common-Sense Caucus met with the Trump administration’s “Border Czar” Thomas Homan on Thursday, Feb. 13, to voice their opposition to a planned 2,200-bed migrant shelter in the South Bronx and to offer their support in his attempt to improve public safety.

The shelter, which the city plans to open in the coming weeks, has drawn criticism from Marmorato and others who argue that it threatens public safety, strains local resources, and disregards the needs of longtime Bronx residents.

“This administration continues to put the interests of unvetted migrants over the safety and well-being of our communities,” Marmorato said. “I made it clear to Mr. Homan that this shelter is unacceptable, and he has pledged to escalate this issue at the highest levels. We will fight this every step of the way.”

Opposition to the shelter has been growing among Bronx elected officials and residents since the plan was announced in January. The proposal coincides with the city’s decision to close 13 smaller migrant shelters amid a declining shelter population over the last several months of 2024.

Marmorato says that placing a large shelter at a vacant building on Bruckner Boulevard is a reckless policy that could lead to unchecked migration. She maintains that blocking its opening is a matter of public safety, expressing concerns about the possibility of migrants with criminal histories being housed in the Bronx.

“Our neighborhoods should not be the dumping ground for failed policies,” she said. “It’s time to end sanctuary city status, restore law and order, and put our residents first.

Marmorato said that Homan agreed with her stance.

Marmorato represents New York City’s 13th Council District, which encompasses the northeast Bronx neighborhoods of Bruckner-Bronx River, Throggs Neck-Schuylerville, Pelham Bay-Country Club-City Island, Hart Island, Ferry Point Park-St. Raymond Cemetery, Pelham Parkway-Van Nest, Morris Park and Pelham Bay Park.