Manhattan man, 28, found shot to death in Claremont’s Morris Houses

Police are searching for two people who allegedly killed a Manhattan man over the weekend in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, officers from the 42nd Precinct/PSA#7 responded to a 911 call for 1465 Washington Ave., known as the Morris Houses, on March 26 at 10:45 a.m. When they arrived on scene, the cops found Keyan Francis, 28, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS transported Francis, of East 120th St. in Manhattan, to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

An NYPD source told the Bronx Times they did not know why Francis was at the Bronx apartment or what the motive was behind the killing was. However, the police are looking for two people who fled the scene. They are described as a light skin male who was wearing a t-shirt and a light skin woman wearing a white shirt and burgundy pants.

