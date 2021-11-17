Manhattan man arrested for shooting mom with a child in stroller

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Manhattan resident was arrested this week for the alleged shooting of a mom walking her daughter in a stroller earlier this month in the Bronx.

On Nov. 9, Cody Ball, of 201 W. 93 St., in Manhattan, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old woman.

According to the NYPD, on Nov. 4, two men were arguing with a 22-year-old man in the vicinity of West 225 Street and Broadway. But the situation turned violent as the two men pulled out guns.

Suddenly, one individual fired a round, but missed his intended target and struck the woman in the left leg. The men fled northbound on Broadway and the woman was transported by EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The second shooter is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’9” tall, 170-180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket with the word Brooklyn across the back, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.