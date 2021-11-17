Police & Fire

Manhattan man arrested for shooting mom with a child in stroller

By
0
comments
Posted on
Cody Ball, 27, who was arrested for allegedly shooting a mom walking her daughter in a stroller.
Photo courtesy NYPD

A Manhattan resident was arrested this week for the alleged shooting of a mom walking her daughter in a stroller earlier this month in the Bronx.

On Nov. 9, Cody Ball, of 201 W. 93 St., in Manhattan, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old woman.

According to the NYPD, on Nov. 4, two men were arguing with a 22-year-old man in the vicinity of West 225 Street and Broadway. But the situation turned violent as the two men pulled out guns.

Suddenly, one individual fired a round, but missed his intended target and struck the woman in the left leg. The men fled northbound on Broadway and the woman was transported by EMS to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The second shooter is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 25-30 years of age, 5’9” tall, 170-180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket with the word Brooklyn across the back, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC