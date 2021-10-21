Manhattan College to host open house Oct. 24

The open house begins at noon. The exhibition area in Draddy Gymnasium and campus tours will be available until 3 p.m.
Open House Activities:
· Hear from current students who will discuss their experiences and why they chose to attend Manhattan College.
· Take a campus tour with a current student. Rooms in residence halls will be available for viewing.
· Attend an exhibition of academic departments, student services and extracurricular activities. Faculty members and deans will be available to speak with students and families about major selection and career opportunities in a specific field. Representatives from Student Life departments will be available to answer questions about housing, dining and ways to get involved on campus.
· Hear the college president and vice president for student life speak about what makes Manhattan College unique and what type of students are a good fit.
Interested individuals can register at manhattan.edu/openhouse.