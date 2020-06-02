Man wanted for stealing $2K in laptops from south Bronx building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are looking for a man who stole $2,000 worth of laptops last month in the 42nd Precinct.

The NYPD reported that the man pushed through a window into a building near the cross of E. 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue, taking two computers valued at $2,000 at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 before fleeing in an unknown direction.

This footage was released of the suspect.

