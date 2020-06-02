Police & Fire

Man wanted for stealing $2K in laptops from south Bronx building

Photo and video via DCPI

Police are looking for a man who stole $2,000 worth of laptops last month in the 42nd Precinct.

The NYPD reported that the man pushed through a window into a building near the cross of E. 162nd Street and Melrose Avenue, taking two computers valued at $2,000 at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 before fleeing in an unknown direction.

This footage was released of the suspect.

 Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

