Man leaves two people alone in Claremont home, has TVs, money stolen

Police are looking for two women that stole a pair of TVs from a Claremont apartment last month.

According to the NYPD, a 51-year-old man left the two alone in his home in the confines of the 42nd Precinct while he ran to the store only to return to having two of his televisions gone along with $350.

Police released this video of the two women carrying out the TVs beneath a cloth covering.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.