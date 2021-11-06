Man steals $700 from Mount Eden deli

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx detectives are looking for a man who robbed a Mount Eden deli at gunpoint early Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, a man entered the deli at 59 W. 170th St. at 6:53 a.m., brandished a gun and demanded cash from the register. Fearing for his life, the store employee complied and handed him $700.

The crook then fled the scene and is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately in his 30’s, 6’0″ tall, 180lbs; and last seen wearing a black long-sleeve hoodie, orange sleeveless jacket, black pants, black sneakers and black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.