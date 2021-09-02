Man shot in the leg at Stevenson Commons

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was shot in the leg over the weekend at the Stevenson Commons housing complex in Soundview.

Police say that on Aug. 29 at 2:30 p.m., a man approached the 33-year-old male victim in the vicinity of 755 White Plains Road and brandished a gun.

He then shot the man twice in his right leg. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.