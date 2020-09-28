Developer unveils massive expansion for housing complex in Soundview

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Camber Property recently unveiled its proposal to expand a housing complex in Soundview and add six more buildings of affordable housing to the property.

Stevenson Commons at 755 White Plains Rd. currently has 948 apartments, but the developer responsible for the project is hoping to develop 735 more.

The plans call for 58 affordable co-op apartments with one, two and three bedrooms and there will be a partnership with Habitat for Humanity for homeownership education and preparation.

Camber Property also wants to create 114 units of senior housing for low-income seniors who earn below 50 percent of the Average Median Income (AMI). It will have a partnership with Regional Aid for Interim Needs (R.A.I.N.) for on-site social and health services.

Lastly, the proposal calls for 563 affordable rental units for low- and moderate-income housing, which will be 30 to 100 percent AMI.

The expansion will create 420 parking spaces, a 24-hour childcare facility and universal pre-k, after school and summer tennis program, youth after school programming, playgrounds and a community gardening program.

“Stevenson Commons’ new development is a model of comprehensive planning and community engagement that will result in hundreds of new affordable homes, thoughtfully programmed recreation space and local retail said Rick Gropper, principal and co-founder of Camber Property Group. “We look forward to working with our stakeholders to bring this project to fruition.”

These plans are pending the Department of City Planning approval and the draft scope of work for the environmental impact statement (EIS) is the first step in the environmental review process. The draft scope lays out what will be studied in the EIS, per City Environmental Quality Review standards. The next step is a public scope hearing. The Draft EIS along with the land use application must be completed before ULURP (Uniform Land Use Review Procedure) can begin.