Man robbed of $53K from his River Avenue apartment at gunpoint

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint last month and stole more than $50,000.

According to the police, on Sept. 2, at 1:47 a.m., two men robbed a 32-year-old man at gunpoint and stole more than $53,000 inside of an apartment building at River Avenue and East 158 Street.

The perps fled in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured during the altercation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.