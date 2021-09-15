18-year-old shot in Highbridge: NYPD

Police & Fire

According to police, on Sept. 5, 2021, an unidentified male shot an 18-year-old male in his right leg in front of 1183 Shakespeare Ave.
An 18-year-old was shot in Highbridge over the holiday weekend.

Police say that on Sept. 5, at 4:50 p.m., an unidentified male shot an 18-year-old male in his right leg in front of 1183 Shakespeare Ave.

The shooter fled on foot eastbound on Shakespeare Avenue. The victim was transported in stable condition to Lincoln Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

