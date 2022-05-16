Man impersonates cop and steals $2K in Morris Park rental apartment scheme

Police are looking for a suspect accused of impersonating a cop allegedly stole $2,000 from two men in Morris Park last month.

According to the NYPD, a man pretending to be a cop met with two men, ages 31 and 35, on April 7, inside of a residential building in the vicinity of Haight and Neill avenues in order to rent them an apartment.

The two men agreed to rent an apartment and gave him $2,000 in cash. However, prior to leaving, the individual told the men that he was a police officer and that he would email them a receipt for the transaction at a later time.

The imposter then fled the scene with the victims’ money.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.