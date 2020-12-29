Man gets in fender bender then robbed by the car he tapped on Webster Ave.

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for three men who robbed a man after a minor car accident on Webster Avenue.

The 30-year-old victim had what the NYPD called a “minor motor vehicle collision” with the three on Webster Avenue at the Cross Bronx Expressway at about 10:07 p.m. last Tuesday; a verbal dispute ensued after the three demanded the 30-year-old turn over money following the fender bender.

After refusing, the three beat the victim to the ground and stole a $500 valued speaker out of his car before fleeing eastbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway, according to police.

Police released this footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.