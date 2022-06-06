Man exposes himself to 12-year-old girl in Morrisania: police

The NYPD is looking for a pervert who allegedly exposed his genitals to a child and tried to entice her to come with him on Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, the incident occurred June 1 in the Morrisania section, around 7 a.m., when a man allegedly followed a 12-year-old girl into the rear of 420 E. 169 St. and allegedly exposed himself while offering the child money in an attempt to lure her. The minor immediately ran for help and fled the scene.

The police told the Bronx Times the girl did not know the man and there are no suspects at this point.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https:// crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/