Man arrested and charged for August shooting in the South Bronx

A man was arrested last week for the August shooting of a 51-year-old man in the South Bronx.

On Sept. 22, Tyray Bass, 1075 E. 179 St., was charged with attempted murder, two counts of robbery, assault and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 11, at 12:30 p.m., Bass, 33, approached a 37-year-old man while brandishing a firearm and demanded his necklace in the vicinity of East 156 Street and Trinity Avenue.

After the victim refused to hand over the necklace, Bass fired his gun and struck the victim in the leg. The bullet passed through the him and hit a 51-year-old male in the leg. Both victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Bass stole the necklace before fleeing in a red Mercedes Benz SUV.