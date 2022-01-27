Looking to beat this weekend’s snowstorm? Uber, Salvation Army holding coat drives at two Bronx locations this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

With a coastal snowstorm expected to cover New York City in an estimated 3-6 inches of snow — with estimated 6-9 inches expected just east of the city and eastern portions of Brooklyn and Queens, according to the National Weather Service, New Yorkers have a prime opportunity to snag a sturdy winter coat from Saturday to Thursday.

Uber, in partnership with the Salvation Army is holding a three-day coat drive today in 5 cities — New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco — with two coat drives being held in Tremont’s Salvation Army location on 4109 Park Ave. and the Salvation Army building on 2359 Jerome Ave. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Uber and Salvation Army is allowing people to donate gently used coats via Uber Connect , the company’s same-day local delivery solution. And, Uber will cover the cost of the trip up to $25.

Here’s how to donate:

Apply the promo code to your Uber Wallet (see promo below)

Place your gently used coat in a bag

Select Package in the Uber app, tap “Send a package”, and enter your location and your nearest Salvation Army location from the list below.

Tap Choose Connect

On the Review Order screen under the Dropoff section, update the delivery method to Meet at Door and add a note for the driver: “For Salvation Army Coat Drive”

Follow along via the in-app instructions and watch as your coat gets delivered in real-time!

Users can use the promo code: CoatDriveNYC.