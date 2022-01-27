Looking to beat this weekend’s snowstorm? Uber, Salvation Army holding coat drives at two Bronx locations this week

With a coastal snowstorm expected to cover New York City in an estimated 3-6 inches of snow — with estimated 6-9 inches expected just east of the city and eastern portions of Brooklyn and Queens, according to the National Weather Service, New Yorkers have a prime opportunity to snag a sturdy winter coat from Saturday to Thursday.
Uber, in partnership with the Salvation Army is holding a three-day coat drive today in 5 cities — New York City, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco — with two coat drives being held in Tremont’s Salvation Army location on 4109 Park Ave. and the Salvation Army building on 2359 Jerome Ave. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Here’s how to donate:
-
Apply the promo code to your Uber Wallet (see promo below)
-
Place your gently used coat in a bag
-
Select Package in the Uber app, tap “Send a package”, and enter your location and your nearest Salvation Army location from the list below.
-
Tap Choose Connect
-
On the Review Order screen under the Dropoff section, update the delivery method to Meet at Door and add a note for the driver: “For Salvation Army Coat Drive”
-
Follow along via the in-app instructions and watch as your coat gets delivered in real-time!
Users can use the promo code: CoatDriveNYC.