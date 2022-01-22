Community

Local musicians to hold benefit concert for victims of Fordham Heights fire

FDNY respond to a 5-alarm fire in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9. The massive blaze claimed the lives of 17.
Photo Lloyd Mitchell

On Sunday evening, local musicians Elissa Carmona and the Morrisania Band Project will hold a virtual concert dedicated to raising awareness and support throughout New York City for individuals and families impacted by this month’s deadly fire in Fordham Heights that claimed the lives of 17.

“The recent tragedy at Twin Parks hit our borough hard, and particularly the community I call home,” Carmona said. “While it’s been encouraging to see my neighbors uplift each other in a time of need, we all recognize the huge challenges ahead for survivors of this devastating event.”

On Jan. 9, the Twin Parks North West complex erupted in a massive fire believed to be due to a malfunctioning space heater. Excessive smoke rapidly engulfed the building causing chaos for residents of the 19-story complex, and leading to what is now the worst NYC blaze since the Happy Land social club arson fire in 1990. In total, 17 Bronxites were killed that day, including eight children. Several tenants of the building still remain hospitalized.

During the concert, information for donations sites will be provided. The concert will air from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. on YouTube. Those interested can view the event here.

