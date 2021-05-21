Local doctor wins Physician Home Care Champion Award

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For nearly 30 years Dr. Amy Ehrlich has dedicated her career to taking care of people. Recently, she was recognized for her hard work.

Ehrlich, who is the associate chief division of Geriatrics and Medical Director at Montefiore Home Health Agency, was awarded the 2021 Physician Home Care Champion Award.

Every year the Home Care Association of NY state honors a physician in New York who has demonstrated a strong and model commitment to home care patients and agency partners.

Her colleagues shared what sets Dr. Ehrlich apart.

Ehrlich, 63, is a Boston native and converted Red Sox fan. She told the Bronx Times that her desire to help people originated when her mother was very ill.

As she developed a passion for medicine, the doctor realized that seniors were often a forgotten group and providing them with care is essential.

“I just became more interested in the care of older adults,” she explained. “I think it is one of the fields that people don’t focus on.”

She attended Harvard Medical School where she trained at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Eventually, Ehrlich landed a job at Montefiore and 28 years later is still there.

“We came here and I never looked back,” she said.

Ehrlich oversees 50 nurses and 35 physical therapists, which visit patients and provide medication, physical therapy and other services.

With nearly three decades on the job, she wouldn’t switch roles with anyone.

“I love the patients and the medical staff,” she said. “It’s just a committed team.”

According to Ehrlich, this past year of the pandemic was the toughest of her career. Many of her nurses got deployed to the hospital and several got COVID-19.

Furthermore, in addition to patients getting sick, most of them found virtual visits quite difficult because they are not tech savvy. Fortunately, things are now headed in the right direction, Ehrlich stressed.

“I think we’re all so relieved that there’s an effective vaccine,” the doctor commented. “Now that they have been vaccinated they all want to come see us.”

While she did not become a doctor for the accolades, it was nice to be recognized.

“I was really proud to win the award,” she stated.