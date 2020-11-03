LIVE UPDATES: Bronx voters head to the polls on Election Day 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Election Day 2020 is here and the Bronx Times is providing live updates at multiple polling sites throughout the borough. Check back with us during the day for the latest election news.

Tales of election day horror have proved to be few and far between in the east Bronx through early Tuesday afternoon as many polling places have yet to even see significant lines.

An adult son who went to vote with his senior parents at John D. Calandra school in Waterbury-LaSalle per a lifelong, family tradition credited the substantial turnouts of early voting for what he and his family described as a fast and easy morning at the polls.

One mother, who brought her 19-year-old daughter for her first ever vote said they elected to vote in person so she could “feel what it’s like” to literally participate in democracy and make a personal statement by literally and tangibly voting on what is a historic election day.

Another woman, Amanda S. said she was on the fence about voting in a “bad or worse” election before entering into the school on Tuesday morning, but ultimately came around in hopes that national unity is to come in the next few weeks.

Each of those parties said that their two biggest local issues were safety amidst months of ongoing gun violence and other crime peaks along with creating economic resurgence in the Bronx – particularly the Throggs Neck and Pelham Bay areas.

Just north, P.S. 71 in Pelham Bay was comparatively busier to Calandra, but still fast moving and not crowded before noon on Tuesday.

It was there that a local man, Jose was unaware of where to vote as his usual polling location was not being used for the 2020 election.

He chose to vote on Tuesday in lieu of early voting from a “force of habit,” also noting that it would likely be a faster experience despite his location inquiry.

Jose also said that Bronx job creation and residential safety were his two most pressing local issues.

Other locations like the Bronx County Courthouse and I.S. 229, 275 Roberto Clemente State Park Bridge, had short lines that were moving at a fast pace.

Maria Urena and her daughter Elizabeth voted at the courthouse. Maria wants President Trump out of office, while Elizabeth feels things will remain the same.

“It’s not that I don’t believe in change, I just don’t really think it (voting) matters,” Elizabeth said.

Polls were also less than packed in multiple Co-op City locations, where voters appeared to move in-and-out with ease.

One woman, who went “in and out” of her polling place in Edenwald said she purposefully did not vote early after observing how large local turnouts and lines were, adding that she wants to see more resources invested into her north Bronx community as result of the 2020 outcome.

Check out some photos from local polling sites around the Bronx

People going to vote at I.S. 229 Photo by Jason Cohen

People waiting to vote at I.S. 229 Photo by Jason Cohen

People going to vote at I.S. 229 Photo by Jason Cohen

People going to vote at I.S. 229 Photo by Jason Cohen

People going to vote at P.S. 71 Photo by Jason Cohen

People going to vote at P.S. 71 Photo by Jason Cohen

Voters queue outside of P.S. 71 in Pelham Bay Alex Mitchell

People handing out masks at the Courthouse. Photo by Jason Cohen

A Bartow Avenue polling location saw no extensive lines early Tuesday afternoon. Alex Mitchell

A polling location in Co-op City's Einstein loop did not see an excessive turnout early Tuesday afternoon. Alex Mitchell

The Baychester Boys and Girl's Club polling facility in Edenwald saw little lines on Tuesday afternoon. Alex Mitchell

Holy Rosary Church on Eastchester Road had no outdoor lines Tuesday afternoon. Alex Mitchell View all View as gallery

There’s still time to vote!

Those who haven’t gotten the chance to vote yet still have the chance to do so. Polls are open until 9 p.m. tonight and the Board of Elections allows all who are in line at that time to cast their ballots.

The BOE is also allowing voters to drop off their absentee ballots to Secure Absentee Voter Boxes at poll sites around the borough

Visit findmypollsite.vote.nyc to find your site and get a last minute refresher about who you’re voting for in this election.

If you’ve already dropped off your absentee ballot in the mail, use the BOE’s online tracker to see the status of your ballot. Reports say that it may take days to see if your vote has been counted.

Results

Due to a historical amount of early and absentee ballots cast this year, it will likely take longer than usual for the Board of Elections to accurately count votes. Starting after 9 p.m., the BOE will begin reporting today’s results as well as results from early voting. However, they also will have to count over 1 million absentee ballots from New York voters.