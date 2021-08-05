Live jazz performance at Woodlawn on Aug. 8

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Sunday, Aug. 8, hop aboard the Woodlawn Conservancy Trolley with our director of Historical Services, Susan Olsen, and the Anthony Hervey Trio. Enjoy music as you travel throughout Woodlawn, learning about the unique and rich history of our jazz notables and our famous Jazz Corner. Seating is limited, so register today.

Anthony Hervey is a Jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator from South Florida. Hervey has performed at Jazz festivals and concert halls around the world with some of the best that jazz has to offer, including Wynton Marsalis, Sean Jones, Nicholas Payton, Christian McBride, Stephen Scott and Chick Corea. He attended the Juilliard School where he received a Bachelor of Music in 2019 and a Master of Music in 2020. Anthony is an artist with firm musical roots who strives to understand the past while also giving meaning to Jazz in our present times. He aspires to be a critical force in the world of music and to share the joy Jazz has added to his life with others in a way that uplifts, transforms and inspires. His influence on music is just the beginning.

We ask that all tour participants who are unvaccinated please wear a mask while on the Trolley. Children over the age of 4 require a ticket for this tour.

Leadership support for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s outdoor concert series provided by Lisa K. Meulbroek and Brent R. Harris, with major support provided by Susan and J. Alan Kahn. Registration is required. Cost $15 per person.

For tickets for the Aug. 8, 12 p.m. tour Click Here.

For tickets for the Aug. 8, 2 p.m. tour Click Here.