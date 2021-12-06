Letter: Biden energy mistakes a gift to Putin

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

American families will face devastating increases in energy prices in the coming months. It is a wholly unnecessary crisis, created by the Biden administration and the progressive extremists who control it.

Accepting the most radical of approaches to environmental concerns, Biden moved swiftly to curtail U.S. energy production, the transportation of natural gas. Almost immediately upon taking office, he cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline, halted new oil and gas leases on federal property, stopped drilling in ANWAR, and targeted federal subsidies for oil and gas production.

Before Biden attacked U.S. energy production, Americans were enjoying the financial benefits of the energy independence the Trump administration had achieved. Household energy expenditures had dropped dramatically. Now, oil prices have hit a seven-year high.

Biden also rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, which does more to transfer wealth from industrialized nations to the Third World nations. As the Financial Post has noted, “Paris is a climate fairy tale. It has always been more about money and politics than the environment.”

Biden’s climate mistakes have been a major gift to Vladimir Putin. Russia’s main source of international income and power is from the sale of energy. While destroying Keystone, Biden made it easier for Putin’s similar pipeline to be developed. Major sales of U.S. energy to Europe, which could have aided the American economy, have been replaced by Moscow, which uses its energy sales as a bludgeon to influence the continent.

America’s NATO allies are suffering as a result of Biden’s inexplicable eviscerating of U.S. energy while encouraging Russia. Moscow has already begun squeezing supplies of energy. Europe was already suffering high prices, since they adopted policies similar to those Biden is now imposing on the U.S.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Energy Action Team (HEAT) Co-Chairs Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) and Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) have protested the White House policy. In a statement recently released, they noted:

“The Biden Administration has abandoned hard-working families because they once again chose radical anti-energy special interests over lower energy costs and national security for American households. Since taking office, President Biden’s anti-American energy agenda has been on full display as he has killed the Keystone pipeline and halted domestic oil and gas exploration while begging OPEC and Russia to increase production of foreign oil, and is now trying to ram through billions in new job-crushing energy taxes and regulations that will increase costs and inflation even higher on low-income families. Meanwhile, gas prices in America have skyrocketed to a seven-year high and household energy costs continue to increase for hard-working families. On top of that, this Administration has ignored the fact that these anti-American energy policies mean that we, and our allies abroad, will have to get our energy from countries with much worse emissions standards like Russia, Saudi Arabia, and China…”

The path Biden is following has already failed in Europe, where natural gas prices are about six times as expensive as they were just a year ago. EuroNews reported that “Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently said the energy price crisis was to blame on the EU climate policy.”

Hiked energy prices result in higher prices for everything else. U.S. inflation has hit 5.4%, the highest rate since 2008. It may go higher as energy prices continue to soar.

The concept of engaging in clean energy is not terrible. But realism must be factored in. A Heartland Institute study notes that “The financial costs of building the 100% renewable energy world are enormous, but the land area needed to accommodate such diffuse sources of energy supply is just as daunting. Accommodating the 46,480 solar PV plants envisioned for the U.S. …would take up 650,720 square miles, almost 20% of the lower 48 states. This is close in size to the combined areas of Texas, California, Arizona, and Nevada.” USAtoday reports, “The existing supply of metals needed for clean energy technologies is nowhere near sufficient, not in America nor across the world.”

Nor are the technologies used for “clean energy” without significant drawbacks. Solar energy destroys vast amounts of natural habitat; windmills destroy wildlife and uses huge amounts of nonrecyclable materials.