Letter: Biden needs to be smarter when administering aid to Gaza

Mourners carry the body of Mapal Adam, during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Saturday as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
To the Editor,
President Biden’s call to send $100 million of your tax dollars to Gaza for humanitarian relief is naive — “Hamas unleashes the forces of antisemitism here and around the world.”

Gaza is governed by Hamas. They are the same terrorists responsible for the loss of 1,400 Israel citizens murdered at the hands of Hamas. This would be the equivalent of America losing 50,000 babies, children, teenagers, adults and seniors. Hamas has a long history of diverting humanitarian aid for military purposes. This included building a network of 300 miles of underground tunnels in Gaza.

First things first, Hamas should release all hostages from Israel, the United States and other nations around the world. Any humanitarian aid after that needs to be administered by the International Red Cross supplemented by outside observers. This is the only way to assure that aid goes to civilians in need versus Hamas terrorists. 

Don’t pay for it by adding $100 million to our long-term $33.6 trillion national debt. Instead, reduce our aid to the useless pro-Palestinian United Nations by $100 million.

Larry Penner

