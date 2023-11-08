Letter: Biden needs to be smarter when administering aid to Gaza

To the Editor,

Gaza is governed by Hamas. They are the same terrorists responsible for the loss of 1,400 Israel citizens murdered at the hands of Hamas. This would be the equivalent of America losing 50,000 babies, children, teenagers, adults and seniors. Hamas has a long history of diverting humanitarian aid for military purposes. This included building a network of 300 miles of underground tunnels in Gaza.

First things first, Hamas should release all hostages from Israel, the United States and other nations around the world. Any humanitarian aid after that needs to be administered by the International Red Cross supplemented by outside observers. This is the only way to assure that aid goes to civilians in need versus Hamas terrorists.

Don’t pay for it by adding $100 million to our long-term $33.6 trillion national debt. Instead, reduce our aid to the useless pro-Palestinian United Nations by $100 million.