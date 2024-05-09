Bronx man killed in hail of bullets on Belmont street corner

St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx on Friday, May 3, 2024.

St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx on Friday, May 3, 2024.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in the Bronx are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man in a hail of bullets on Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:32 p.m. on May 9 near the corner of East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in Belmont.

Officers from the 48th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found 30-year-old Jeffrey Lopez lying on the ground amid a slew of bullet casings; he had been shot in the head. Cops reported that 11 rounds had been fired.

EMS rushed Lopez to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not immediately have a description of the perpetrator. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 48th Precinct had just one homicide year-to-date through May 5, down from eight at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings have also dropped, from nine at the same time last year to seven this year.

This story was originally published by our affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes