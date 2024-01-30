Lehman College to unveil new Nursing Education, Research and Practice Center

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Lehman College is celebrating a new facility for its students studying in the medical and nursing field.

On Feb. 1, at 1 p.m., the college will host the inauguration of the new facility. The 52,000-square-foot center cost at $95 million and was in the works for about eight years.

Representatives at Lehman College mentioned how the program has grown and how the college has a large amount of undergraduate students who want to go into nursing.

The representatives also mentioned how important the program is for the students and the future, especially since the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a shortage of nurses.

According to Lehman College, the new center recreates a clinical environment for students equipped with:

Maternity, Pediatrics, ICU, and Medical Surgery wards with 22 simulators;

wet and dry research labs ;

a 20-bed nursing skills lab;

computer labs;

HyFlex classrooms;

activities of daily living apartment;

And student lounges and social spaces

The faculty had several meetings with Urbahn Architects to describe what they wanted from the new facility. The idea was to make it look like a hospital and a home, according to Lehman.

The goal was to have the use of simulation throughout the curriculum, putting the students in settings close as possible to where the students will be working in the future and have a more hands on experience.

The size of the facility offers students more space to utilize and practice. Additionally, students won’t have to wait long to use the space or have a lack of mannequins to use.

The center also features an art installation by artist Nancy Blum titled “Lotus Pond.”

Many are expected to attend the Feb. 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony, including will be New York City and State elected officials, Urbahn Architects, contemporary artist Nancy Blum and Lehman College leadership.

