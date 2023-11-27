Lehman College and Community Chorus’ Winter Concert scheduled for Dec. 10

The Lehman College and Community Chorus will hosts its annual free Winter Concert in December.

The Lehman College and Community Chorus presents its annual, free Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. in the Lehman Concert Hall at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed by Lehman Professor Diana Mittler-Battipaglia and accompanied by the Lehman Symphony Orchestra, the program features Handel’s “Messiah” Part 1 and the Finale of Part 3 as well as shorter works by Mendelssohn, Victoria, Burleigh, Handel and seasonal selections.

In addition, the program will feature the “Concerto for Piccolo and String Orchestra” by Vivaldi, Johann Strauss’ “Radetsky March,” and a sing-along for the audience.

Founded in 1986, the Lehman College and Community Chorus includes more than 75 students, alumni, faculty, staff and members of the surrounding communities representing a diversity of ethnicities, age levels and professions. In the past 37 years, the chorus has presented 73 major concerts accompanied by the Bronx Symphony and the Lehman Symphony Orchestra, which consists of faculty members, students, professional and amateur musicians.

Lehman College is located at Goulden Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard West and is accessible by bus as well as the 4 and D subway lines. Attended parking is available for a charge of $5.

Complimentary tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office. Photo ID is required for entrance onto the Lehman campus.

For more information on this event, call the Music Department at (718) 960-8247 or visit lehman.edu/music.

