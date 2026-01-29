Legal Services NYC appoints Maribel Martinez-Gunter as Project Director of Bronx Legal Services

Legal Services NYC announced the appointment of Maribel Martinez-Gunter as the Project Director of Bronx Legal Services, the largest provider of free civil legal services in the borough.

Martinez-Gunter, a longtime Bronx resident, has spent more than 18 years with Legal Services NYC. She began her career at Legal Services NYC as a staff attorney before going on to lead the organization’s Family Law and Immigration Unit in their Manhattan office for more than a decade

“We are here to ensure Bronx residents are not facing these challenges alone. I am excited to work alongside our team and supporters to help ensure families across the Bronx can live safe, healthy, and dignified lives,” Martinez-Gunter said in a statement.

Martinez-Gunter had served as interim project director of the Bronx Legal Services since early 2025, before her formal appointment to the role in late December.

During her time at Legal Services NYC, she has led the Upper Manhattan Domestic Violence Services Collaborative. She has also launched the annual Shine the Light in Harlem events, helped build a mental health-legal partnership with a major New York hospital. She also assisted in the creation of Day One, a nonprofit supporting young New Yorkers experiencing dating abuse and domestic violence.

“Having Maribel step into this role fills me with pride and deep confidence in the future of Bronx Legal Services,” said Shervon Small, Executive Director of Legal Services NYC.

“She brings not only exceptional legal and leadership experience, but also compassion, integrity, and a profound respect for the communities we serve. I am excited to work alongside her and inspired by all that we will accomplish together for the Bronx.”

Martinez-Gunter earned her Juris Doctor from the City University of New York School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from New York University. She is also a Leadership Fellow alum of the Executive Certificate Program at Baruch College’s Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs.

Bronx Legal Services has provided free legal services in the borough for more than 50 years, assisting residents with issues including housing, domestic violence, education, immigration and LGBTQ advocacy. The organization operates two locations in the South Bronx.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!