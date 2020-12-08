Last chance to bid on charity tickets for Derek Jeter’s 2021 Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Tuesday is the last chance for a baseball fan’s dream of a lifetime — watching former Yankees shortstop and five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter be inducted into Cooperstown in person next year.

Tickets to the ceremony are being auctioned off by Jeter’s charity, Turn 2 Foundation, as part of its Give With Purpose virtual fundraiser.

As of press time, the going rate for the VIP tickets is set at $15,000 and there are 21 current bids plus nine virtual watchers for the auction’s prestigious, item number 39 — though, the website lists its value as “priceless.”

Also included in the package is a stay of three nights in Cooperstown for the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, premiere seating for the event, plus access to private events that Saturday and Sunday for the date-to-be-determined weekend.

For those who are not high rollers, there are plenty of other cost efficient sports memorabilia items being auctioned off as well, with longer timeframes to bid.

Shoes worn and signed by the late basketball prodigy Kobe Bryant are going for $1,800 among some non-sport pieces and packages like a deluxe, two night stay in California’s Beverly Hills Hotel for $1,514.

Other Bronx Bomber merchandise on auction include signed cleats and a jersey from retired pitcher CC Sabathia and signed Jeter cards and a pinstripe jersey too.

For bidders who are going for the home run, a virtual call with Jeter is up for $20,000 and currently has a sole bidder and three watchers.

That half hour phone call, which includes the invitation of 15 guests, must be redeemed by the end of 2021.

The proceeds from this invaluable opportunity will be going towards “programs that help youth to rise above negative influences, lead healthy lives and achieve their greatest potential,” according to the foundation, which started during his rookie season back in 1996.