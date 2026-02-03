Justin Sanchez and Amanda Farías elected to lead Bronx City Council delegation

Council Members Amanda Farías and Justin Sanchez, pictured in their respective swearing-in ceremonies, were elected to co-chair the nine-member Bronx delegation in the 2026-2029 term.

Council Members Amanda Farías and Justin Sanchez, pictured in their respective swearing-in ceremonies, were elected to co-chair the nine-member Bronx delegation in the 2026-2029 term.

The City Council 2026-2029 term is bringing fresh leadership representing the Bronx.

At the second Stated Meeting of the new term on Jan. 29, Justin Sanchez and Amanda Farías were elected to co-chair the Bronx delegation of nine representatives, including Sanchez’s fellow newbies Shirley Aldebol and Elsie Encarnacion, along with returning members Eric Dinowitz, Pierina Sanchez, Althea Stevens, Kevin Riley and Oswald Feliz.

Sanchez, 34, is also attending law school at Fordham and brings a fresh perspective to the role as the member elected to succeed Rafael Salamanca Jr., who served for nearly 10 years. Farías is entering her third term and served as Majority Leader last term. Together, they will present a unified front for the Bronx in negotiations with the mayor and council leadership on budget, legislation and other council matters.

“We were proud to be unanimously elected and thank you to our colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed with us to lead this delegation,” Sanchez and Farías said in a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts. “We look forward to working alongside our colleagues to advance shared priorities and advocate for our borough with one strong, unified voice.”

Sanchez represents District 17 in the South Bronx and said in a separate statement that he was grateful to be entrusted with the role.

“It is a privilege and a dream come true to represent my neighbors in the Bronx as a Council Member. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the borough, building stronger ties, and working in concert to make sure that the Bronx is receiving the resources and respect that it is worthy of,” he said.

At the second meeting, Sanchez also introduced his first piece of legislation as chair of the Sanitation Committee.

His bill would hold vendors responsible for cleaning trash, graffiti and debris away from outdoor permanent- and semi-permanent fixtures they own, such as bike share stations, bus stop shelters and newsstands. Currently, the Department of Sanitation has no means of enforcement against owners who fail to clean these areas, and Sanchez made street cleanliness a central tenet of his campaign.

Farias, 36, represents District 18, which includes the neighborhoods of Soundview, Parkchester and Castle Hill. She is the council’s chair of the Committee on Women and Gender Equity.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!