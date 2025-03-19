Photos: Jerome Gun Hill BID marks Holi/Phagwah with ‘Festival of Colors’ celebration

The Bronx community gathered together to celebrate Holi/Phagwah and share in the Hindu culture.

The Jerome Gun Hill BID hosted a “Festival of Colors” to celebrate the Hindu holiday of Holi, also known as Phagwah, on Saturday, March 15.

Attendees embraced the holiday spirit by adorning themselves with intricate henna designs and reveling in bursts of vibrant colored powder. The event also featured lively music, steaming cups of chai, crispy samosas, and other staples of Hindu culture, creating an immersive and joyous atmosphere.

The holiday honors the eternal love between the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna while symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In India, it also marks the transition from winter to spring, celebrating renewal and new beginnings.

The event was organized by the Jerome Gun Hill BID with the assistance of Former Bronx Community Board 11 Member and Bharati Foundation Founder Bharati Sukul Kemraj, the Keeping it Classic Tassa Group, the NYPD DESI Society, Sapna NYC, Norwood Community Library, Destination Tomorrow, International Dancer Zaman and local small businesses.