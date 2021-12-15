Councilman Eric Dinowitz sworn-in at Lehman College ceremony

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

City Councilman Eric Dinowitz held his official swearing-in ceremony at the Lovinger Theatre in Lehman College on Dec. 5, in front of a crowd of more than 300 attendees. Dinowitz, who won in a special election in March, went on to win the primary in June, and the November general election.

Dinowitz, 35, has been serving on the New York City Council since April.

The Ceremonial Oath of Office was administered by State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Cohen. The ceremony included a performance by the Celia Cruz School of Music, led by conductor David West. Celia Cruz is a local school that Dinowitz previously taught at during his 14 years as a public school special education teacher.

After his swearing in, the ceremony ended with Dinowitz’s inaugural speech.

“As a candidate, I vowed to ensure the Bronx is never left behind,” said Dinowitz, a Riverdale resident. “And, in the brief time I have served as your Council Member, I’ve kept that vow. Since taking office in April of this year, I have delivered for District 11. I have sponsored 48 pieces of legislation beneficial to the people of our city and the Bronx, 23 of which have already been signed into law.

“For me, it all started in a classroom, and now I proudly bring those lessons learned to City Hall. And the lessons I have learned at City Hall so far, I proudly take into my upcoming full term at the Council. The future is bright here in the Bronx.”