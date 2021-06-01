Business

Illinois developer scoops up massive Hunts Point warehouse

A Hunts Point urban logistics center that was just sold.
An Illinois developer recently acquired a 145,144-square-foot urban logistics center in Hunts Point at 1080 Leggett Avenue.

The property, which is situated on 4.8 acres, features 22-foot ceiling heights, 18 loading docks, four drive-ins and onsite parking.

Blumenfeld Development Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold the site to CenterPoint Properties, its first-ever Bronx transaction.

The deal comes less than 18 months after the company entered New York City with a nearly 1 million-square-foot Brooklyn portfolio investment.

“The location of 1080 Leggett Avenue in the southwest corner of Hunts Point is logistically strategic, and the asset is Class A by boroughs’ standards,” said CenterPoint Investment Officer Mac Lee. “1080 Leggett’s last-mile distribution functionality and premiere proximity to Manhattan make it irreplaceable.”

 

