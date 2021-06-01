Illinois developer scoops up massive Hunts Point warehouse

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Illinois developer recently acquired a 145,144-square-foot urban logistics center in Hunts Point at 1080 Leggett Avenue.

The property, which is situated on 4.8 acres, features 22-foot ceiling heights, 18 loading docks, four drive-ins and onsite parking.

Blumenfeld Development Group and Goldman Sachs Asset Management sold the site to CenterPoint Properties, its first-ever Bronx transaction.

The deal comes less than 18 months after the company entered New York City with a nearly 1 million-square-foot Brooklyn portfolio investment.

“The location of 1080 Leggett Avenue in the southwest corner of Hunts Point is logistically strategic, and the asset is Class A by boroughs’ standards,” said CenterPoint Investment Officer Mac Lee. “1080 Leggett’s last-mile distribution functionality and premiere proximity to Manhattan make it irreplaceable.”