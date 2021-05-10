News

Cinco de Mayo at Triboro Center

Residents and staff at the Triboro Center celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Photos courtesy of the Triboro Center

Wearing sombreros and playing maracas, the Triboro Center staff entertained the residents during Cinco de Mayo as they played everything from Mariachi music, to “La Bamba.”

Everyone had the chance to sip on non-alcoholic margaritas and chow down on taquitos.

Resident Margarita Arzuaga having a great time with Recreation Leader Carmen Liriano. .

“We had such a great time going crazy on Cinco de Mayo and the residents were all smiles,” said Rose Ferreira, Triboro Center’s recreation director.  “We all had different sized maracas and the residents loved shaking them as well.  The moods have really lightened up and as long as the residents are smiling and laughing, we are too.”

Luz Santana is proud of her heritage.

