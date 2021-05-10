Cinco de Mayo at Triboro Center

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Wearing sombreros and playing maracas, the Triboro Center staff entertained the residents during Cinco de Mayo as they played everything from Mariachi music, to “La Bamba.”

Everyone had the chance to sip on non-alcoholic margaritas and chow down on taquitos.

“We had such a great time going crazy on Cinco de Mayo and the residents were all smiles,” said Rose Ferreira, Triboro Center’s recreation director. “We all had different sized maracas and the residents loved shaking them as well. The moods have really lightened up and as long as the residents are smiling and laughing, we are too.”