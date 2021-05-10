CM Gibson presents awards to businesses in neighborhood hard hit by COVID-19

Council Member Vanessa Gibson at Ray's Smoothie with owner Antonio Herreros and his sons

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson presented awards to two small businesses along the Jerome Avenue Corridor in recognition of National Small Business Week on May 7.

SUYO Gastrofusion and Ray`s Smoothies are Latinx and immigrant owned businesses in Highbridge, a neighborhood during the onset of the pandemic that had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the borough.

Ray`s Smoothies is a family-run business providing Bronxites with healthy alternatives to sugary, carbonated drinks and SUYO Gastrofusion is providing a fine dining experience to residents in the neighborhood while enforcing COVID-19 guidelines. The award recognition is to celebrate the two businesses for persevering during the current crisis and for continuing to provide high-quality food and service to Bronx residents. .