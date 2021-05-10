Business

CM Gibson presents awards to businesses in neighborhood hard hit by COVID-19

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Council Member Vanessa Gibson at Ray's Smoothie with owner Antonio Herreros and his sons
Photos courtesy of Office of CM Gibson

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson presented awards to two small businesses along the Jerome Avenue Corridor in recognition of National Small Business Week on May 7.

SUYO Gastrofusion and Ray`s Smoothies are Latinx and immigrant owned businesses in Highbridge, a neighborhood during the onset of the pandemic that had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the borough.

President of Queensborough Community College, Dr. Christine Mangino

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

Ray`s Smoothies is a family-run business providing Bronxites with healthy alternatives to sugary, carbonated drinks and SUYO Gastrofusion is providing a fine dining experience to residents in the neighborhood while enforcing COVID-19 guidelines. The award recognition is to celebrate the two businesses for persevering during the current crisis and for continuing to provide high-quality food and service to Bronx residents. .

  • SUYO Gastrofusion Manager Nelson Diaz

  • Council Member Vanessa L. Gibson presents City Council citation to SUYO Gastrofusion Manager Nelson Diaz

  • Council Member Vanessa Gibson at Ray's Smoothie with owner Antonio Herreros and his sons

  • Council Member Vanessa Gibson at Ray's Smoothie with owner Antonio Herreros and his sons

  • Council Member Vanessa Gibson presents City Council citation to SUYO Gastrofusion Manager Nelson Diaz

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC