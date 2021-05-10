CM Gibson presents awards to businesses in neighborhood hard hit by COVID-19

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson presented awards to two small businesses along the Jerome Avenue Corridor in recognition of National Small Business Week on May 7.
SUYO Gastrofusion and Ray`s Smoothies are Latinx and immigrant owned businesses in Highbridge, a neighborhood during the onset of the pandemic that had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the borough.
Ray`s Smoothies is a family-run business providing Bronxites with healthy alternatives to sugary, carbonated drinks and SUYO Gastrofusion is providing a fine dining experience to residents in the neighborhood while enforcing COVID-19 guidelines. The award recognition is to celebrate the two businesses for persevering during the current crisis and for continuing to provide high-quality food and service to Bronx residents. .