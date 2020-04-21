NYCFC, Vanessa Gibson and others partner with food pantry

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A local politician has teamed up with a big name in American soccer and other organizations to make sure that families in the borough are being fed during the coronavirus crisis.

South Bronx Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson announced a major partnership between the MLS team NYCFC, meal preparation delivery service Eat Clean Bro, the New York Common Pantry and others to distribute meals to vulnerable populations.

“This is a difficult time for many of our families in the Bronx,” Gibson said upon the announcement, noting that prior to the COVID pandemic, over a million New Yorkers were already food insecure.

“We are seeing that number increase as residents are struggling with the current economic and health crises,” she added, also saying “the demand is high for food assistance and food scarcity remains a persistent issue for our community.”

The partnership will deliver free meals and groceries to Morris Heights residents residing just near hip hop’s birthplace by 1520 and 1600 Sedgwick Ave.

This meal distribution event was part of a collective effort that intends to combat food insecurity and food scarcity — 300 meals were donated through Eat Clean Bro and 275 food boxes through New York Common Pantry with support from the New York City Football Club, according to Gibson’s office.

“NYCFC is honored to continue our partnership with NY Common Pantry and join forces with Council Member Vanessa Gibson’s office to connect local South Bronx residents who are unable to travel and in critical need of food during this health crisis,” said NYCFC CEO Brad Sims.