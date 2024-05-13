Boy’s not a liar: MTA selling Ice Spice MetroCards to commemorate Bronx rapper’s forthcoming debut album

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA is selling commemorative MetroCards honoring Bronx hometown rapper Ice Spice ahead of the release of her debut album later this year.

The transit agency is selling 50,000 limited-edition MetroCards bearing the 24-year-old rapper’s likeness at four stations in Manhattan and the Bronx starting May 13.

Two of the stations are Fordham Road on the 4 and B/D lines, near where the rapper — whose birth name is Isis Gaston — grew up. The other two are 34th Street-Penn Station and Times Square-42nd Street.

Last fall, Ice Spice’s likeness made an appearance in the Bronx’s Fordham section — at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 4 E. Fordham Road. Queens-based artist Kamille Ejerta, known as OG Millie, was commissioned to paint a mural of the rapper to celebrate the Dunkin’ location’s new Ice Spice Munchkins Drink — a blend of signature frozen coffee with Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Ice Spice catapulted to fame last year after her feature on English singer and record producer PinkPantheress’ song “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” became one of the most popular songs of early 2023. She went on to release her EP “Like…?” last year, and collaborated with megastars including Nicki Minaj in her song “Princess Diana” and Taylor Swift in her song “Karma.” Additionally, she was featured on the song “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj and Aqua — the theme song of the movie “Barbie,” one of the biggest films of 2023.

The Bronx-made rapper will release her debut LP “Y2K” later this year, though a release date has not been made public.

The MetroCards are part of a cross-promotion between the MTA and Spice’s record label, Capitol Records.

Another version of this story was originally published by our affiliate AMNewYorkMetro.

