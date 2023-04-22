Friends of Hutchinson River Greenway clean-up Co-op City, plan for Mercy College Sunday

With Saturday’s Earth Day in full swing, the Friends of the Hutchinson River Greenway is holding an Earth Week clean-up on Sunday, April 23 to clear the greenway space around the entrance to Mercy College within Waters Place.

Volunteers will be joined by stat Sen. Nathalia Fernandez and City Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez to clean-up the areas from Pelham Parkway South and discuss ideas of a garden and future grant applications.

Last week, the group also organized a clean-up at Section 5 of Co-op City. According to Kevin Diaola, the Friends of the Hutchinson River Greenway administrator, roughly a dozen volunteers helped on April 16, clearing the greenway of soil, sediment, overbrush and liter. With the unseasonably warm weather, more than 100 pedestrians and cyclists were out on the greenway enjoying the sunny spring weekend.

The Hutchinson River Greenway is a grassroots group that engages communities around the more than 2-mile stretch of greenway space along the Hutchinson River. The group organizes cleanups, walks and other activities on the multi-use greenway, to make sure it is safe for active use, encouraging the community to enjoy the pathways, parks, and green spaces it connects to.

The work of the friends team also falls in line with the focus of Earth Week 2023 and the theme “invest in our planet.” That theme is focused on engaging the more than 1 billion people, governments, institutions and businesses who participate in Earth Day “to recognize their collective responsibility and to help accelerate the transition to an equitable, prosperous green economy for all.”

