Photos: Hurricane Melissa relief drive held by Bronx elected officials at Northeast Bronx YMCA

By Ethan Marshall and Jewel Webber Posted on
relief drive
Many community members came to the Northeast Bronx YMCA to donate supplies benefitting residents of the island of Jamaica after it was struck by the Category 5 storm Hurricane Melissa.
Photo by Jewel Webber

Several local elected officials held a relief drive at the Northeast Bronx YMCA, located at 1250 E. 229th St., on Saturday, Nov. 22, to benefit residents of the island of Jamaica who were impacted by Hurricane Melissa, which hit the nation on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Photo by Jewel Webber

The Hurricane Melissa relief drive featured donations of a wide variety of supplies, including those related to hygiene and health, shelter supplies, cleanup and recovery supplies, clothing and bedding.

The donated supplies were packed into boxes before being shipped off. Photo by Jewel Webber

Among the Bronx elected officials who put together and were present at the event were Council Member Kevin C. Riley, State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Congressmen George Latimer and Ritchie Torres, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clarke.

(Left to right) State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Congressman George Latimer and Council Member Kevin C. Riley at the Hurricane Melissa relief drive. Photo by Jewel Webber

Volunteers from the AIMHigh Empowerment Institute, Fordham University, Bronx Community College, Butler Memorial United Methodist Church, the NCNW and other organizations were also on hand at the event to provide assistance in receiving, moving and packing the donated items.

Several local organizations volunteered to assist in this relief drive. Photo by Jewel Webber

“With our partners — colleagues in government, the Consulate General of Jamaica NY, Northeast Bronx YMCA, and Irie Jam Radio — and an incredible team of volunteers, we came together to support Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa,” Council Member Riley said. “Huge thanks to all staff and volunteers from Fordham University, Butler Memorial UMC, Bronx Community College, NCNW (Co-op City and North Bronx), NAACP Co-op City, Bronx Alumni Chapter AKA, AimHigh Empowerment Institute, Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization, DJ Madout and Air Drizzy Kicks. Our community showed up with heart — and together, we made a difference.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey speak with attendees of the relief drive. Photo by Jewel Webber

Items donated at the relief drive included soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, sanitary pads, diapers for babies and adults, hand sanitizer, wipes, first-aid kits, over-the-counter medicine, tents, tarps, flashlights, lanterns, batteries, plastic storage bins, mosquito repellent, work gloves, masks, shovels, brooms, mops, heavy-duty trash bags, cleaning supplies, duct tape, rope, bottled water, non-perishable canned goods, ready-to-eat meals, baby formula, baby food, manual can openers, blankets, sleeping bags, towels, washcloths, new underwear, new socks, sturdy shoes, rainboots, new jackets, new ponchos and new warm clothing.

Photo by Jewel Webber

