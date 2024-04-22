Affordable housing lottery opens in Highbridge and Morrisania, with rent starting at $1,718

The lottery for units at 299 E 161 St. closes on May 28.

The lottery for units at 299 E 161 St. closes on May 28.

An affordable housing lottery has opened in the Bronx at 299 E. 161 St. The building has 47 available units, including 12 studios, 25 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $62,983 to $198,250, or between 80% and 130% of area median income.

Monthly rent prices depend on the type of layout which the resident qualifies for with their income. Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $1,718 or $3,088. One-bedroom units will be $1,829 or $3,298 in rent and two-bedrooms unit will be $2,168 or $3,939.

Residents of these units will have access to a dog washing station, covered parking, bike storage, shared laundry room, in-unit dishwashers, air conditioning, a gym, business center, outdoor terraces, an elevator and an accessible entrance. This building is smoke-free.

7% of these units will be set aside for those with mobility and vision/hearing impairments. Allocation of 55% of the units will give preference to residents of Community Board 4, as well as NYC employees.

This lottery closes May 28. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

