Housing lottery launches for 53 units in Morris Heights, rent starts at $2,706

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for all 53 units in the 7-story residential building at 1840 Harrison Ave. in Morris Heights.

All the units are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600. One of these residences is a one-bedroom unit, while the other 52 are two-bedroom units.

The one-bedroom unit has a monthly rent of $2,706. Up to three people are allowed to reside in this unit. The combined annual household income must range from $102,172-$189,540.

The 52 two-bedroom units cost $2,991 in rent. As many as five people can live in each unit. Each household must have residents who combine to earn $117,052-$227,500 a year.

All the units at 1840 Harrison Ave. feature air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors, high-end countertops and finishes, patios or balconies and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for the electricity, including the stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents of this building include garages, assigned covered parking spaces, common area WiFi, security cameras, an elevator, an accessible entrance, on-site storage and a recycling center. Additional fees may apply for the garages, covered parking spaces and on-site storage. While pets are not allowed at the building, exceptions can be made for service animals.

There are multiple schools within close proximity to the property, including Rainbow Daycare, P.S. 109 Sedgwick, P.S. 204 Morris Heights, I.S. 232 The Alexander Macomb School, I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade, M.S. 331 The Bronx School of Young Leaders and the Academy for Language and Technology.

The 176th Street and Burnside Avenue subway stations are also near 1840 Harrison Ave., providing service for the 4 train. Additionally, there are bus stops in the area for the Bx3, Bx18A, Bx18B, Bx32, Bx36, Bx40 and Bx42 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Sedgwick Library, the Davidson Playground, the Morton Playground, the Galileo Playground, the Beanstalk Playground and the Mount Hope Playground.

Sander Williams Architect and Yoel Kahan of HSK Management Inc. designed the residential building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 1840 Harrison Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 10. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 1840 Harrison Avenue, c/o MGNY Consulting, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.