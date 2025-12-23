Housing lottery in progress for 13 units in Williamsbridge mixed-use building, rent starts at $1,546

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

A housing lottery is currently running for 11 units in an 8-story mixed-use building at 2721 Colden Ave. in Williamsbridge.

The building has 43 total housing units, with 32 being at market rate. All 11 units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600.

Two of the units in the housing lottery are studios, which can house no more than two people. The monthly rent is $1,546. Each household must have residents who combine to earn $59,315-$103,680 annually.

There are eight one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $1,620. Up to three people can live in each unit, as long as they combine for an annual income of $64,046-$116,640.

The last three apartments are two-bedroom units, which cost $1,881 a month in rent. As many as five people can reside in a unit. Residents of each unit must combine to make $77,829-$140,000 a year.

Each unit features air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, energy-efficient appliances and high-end countertops and finishes. Each residence is allowed to have one pet that weighs no more than 25 pounds. Certain breed restrictions will apply. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the stove, hot water and the heat.

Other amenities at the property include security cameras, gated access, a recycling center, package lockers, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed in the building.

Multiple bus stops can be found near the property. The stops in the area service the Bx8, Bx25, Bx26, Bx30, 60,61 and 61 lines. The property is also within close proximity to jogging/walking/bike paths, as well as P.S. 76 The Bennington School and the Mazzei Playground.

OCV Architects designed this building. It is currently being developed by the J. Pilla Group, under the 2712 Radcliff Yates Reality LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2721 Colden Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 14, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2721 Colden Ave, c/o Affordable for NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 505, Brooklyn, NY 11205.