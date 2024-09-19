Housing lottery launches for 12 ‘affordable’ units in the Bronx, Studios start at $3,052 per month

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 12 “affordable” units in a residential building at 2385 Tiebout Ave. in Fordham.

The 8-story building yields 38 residences, 26 of which are market rate. The 12 affordable units set aside for the housing lottery consist of three studios and nine one-bedroom units, each meant for those earning 130% of the area median income.

The three studios have a monthly rent of $3,052. They are meant for up to two residents, whose combined annual income is between $104,640-$161,590. The nine one-bedroom units cost $3,234 in monthly rent and are meant for up to three residents. The households residing there must make between $110,880-$181,740 annually.

Amenities for residents include high-end and energy-efficient appliances and air-conditioning in each unit, a garage for parking and bike storage lockers. Cats and service animals are allowed to live in the building. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove, heat and hot water.

Those who intend to apply for housing units at 2385 Tiebout Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 7. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

This residential building was designed by Fred Geremia Architects and Planners. Artan Prelaj did the development work.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Tiebout Residence, c/o iAfford NY LLC, 141 Flushing Ave., Suite 1201A, Brooklyn, NY 11205.