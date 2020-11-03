Horace Mann School in Riverdale opts for remote instruction for Election Day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A day before election day, a private school in Riverdale announced that it would move to remote learning for two days starting on Nov. 3.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, we are going to move to remote instruction, N-12, for tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 3) and Wednesday (Nov. 4). Campus will be closed to everyone but essential personnel,”the Horace Mann School said on its website.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the school reopened following reports of “multiple” positive COVID-19 tests among students in the middle and upper divisions at the the West 246th Street campus.

Prior to this, Horace Mann officially opened up for in-person instruction at the beginning of September and considered the possibility of alternating “between in-person and remote learning throughout the year,” in adherence with health guidelines, according to school head Thomas Kelly.

The Bronx Times reached out to the Horace Mann School for comment and is awaiting a response.