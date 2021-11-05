Police & Fire

Homeless woman arrested for assaulting toddler

A homeless woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a toddler in August. 
According to the NYPD, on Aug. 24, at 8:47 a.m., a 2-year-old girl was exiting 230 E. 198 St. with her mom when suddenly Shoshannah Johnson, 32, allegedly pushed her to the ground causing her head to strike the pavement.

Johnson, who his homeless, fled the scene and the child was taken by EMS to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

On Nov. 4, Johnson was charged with assault, acting in manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

