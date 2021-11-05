Homeless woman arrested for assaulting toddler

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A homeless woman was arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a toddler in August.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 24, at 8:47 a.m., a 2-year-old girl was exiting 230 E. 198 St. with her mom when suddenly Shoshannah Johnson, 32, allegedly pushed her to the ground causing her head to strike the pavement.

Johnson, who his homeless, fled the scene and the child was taken by EMS to Montefiore Medical Center in stable condition.

On Nov. 4, Johnson was charged with assault, acting in manner injurious to a child and reckless endangerment.

