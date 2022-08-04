Hochul visits the Bronx, huddles with elected officials in Mott Haven’s Chocobar Cortes

Chocobar Cortés is the restaurant brand of Chocolate Cortés, a 92-year old family-owned Puerto Rican and Dominican chocolate manufacturing company known for its rich hot chocolate. The restaurant opened in Mott Haven neighborhood in December 2021, sharing with the community the company’s Caribbean chocolate tradition, its culture and the delicious flavors of the Caribbean. Almost everything on the menu at Chocobar is made with chocolate. The concept is an extension of the original Chocobar Cortés in Old San Juan, which opened in 2013.