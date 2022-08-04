Hochul visits the Bronx, huddles with elected officials in Mott Haven’s Chocobar Cortes

Gov. Kathy Hochul enjoys brunch in Mott Haven with several Bronx representatives, including Borough President Vanessa Gibson.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson had brunch at Chocobar Cortés in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Sunday, July 24. They were joined by Deputy Bronx Borough President Janet Paguero; state assemblymembers Nathalia Fernandez and Latoya Joyner; city councilmembers Diana Ayala, Althea Stevens, Amanda Farías, Marjorie Velázquez and Pierina Sanchez; and executive director of Bronx Dems Ariana Collado.

Chocobar Cortés is the restaurant brand of Chocolate Cortés, a 92-year old family-owned Puerto Rican and Dominican chocolate manufacturing company known for its rich hot chocolate. The restaurant opened in Mott Haven neighborhood in December 2021, sharing with the community the company’s Caribbean chocolate tradition, its culture and the delicious flavors of the Caribbean. Almost everything on the menu at Chocobar is made with chocolate. The concept is an extension of the original Chocobar Cortés in Old San Juan, which opened in 2013.

