HGAR and Bronx YMCA’s ‘Operation REALTORS Kids’ Toy Drive a huge success 

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS (HGAR) and the Bronx YMCA’s annual “Operation REALTORS Kids” Toy Drive was a tremendous success, benefitting 80 children in 35 families throughout the Bronx on Christmas Day.

“’Operation Realtors Kids’ Toy Drive, now in its tenth year, began right after Thanksgiving. While it was off to a slow start, by December 22, gifts and donations began to pour in. In total, more than $1,200 was collected for purchasing additional toys and gift wrapping. “It was a ‘Miracle on Williamsbridge Road,’” said Eli Rodriguez, director of Advocacy, Commercial and Legislative Issues for the Bronx and Manhattan.

Rodriguez, along with his wife, the Hon. Fiordaliza Rodriguez, their sons Miguel and Cristian, Sharlene Brown, Castle Hill YMCA Executive Director, and her husband, Eugene Oliver, a retired judge, played Santa’s elves to help deliver the gifts. Diana Milone, a realtor with Diana Alvarado Milone, Inc., sponsored five families and Victoria Fontana, assistant controller of Leadership Connect, donated a carload of gifts including coats, sneakers, boots and many toys.

“Our members and friends give generously during the Holiday Season to help our neighbors in need, and especially this year, with the COVID pandemic, so many families require our help, “said Rodriguez. “Our REALTORS are committed to building communities, as well as sustaining them.”

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS is a not-for-profit trade association representing more than 13,000 real estate professionals doing business in the Bronx, Manhattan, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties. It is the second largest realtor association in New York, and one of the largest in the country.