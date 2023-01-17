Help Alleviate Social Isolation with DOROT

Are you ready to make GENuine Connections in the New Year?

GENuine Connections, a virtual intergenerational program bringing together Adults 65+ and high school students from across New York City for small group interaction and fun, is now accepting registrations from older adults for the Winter term beginning on January 30. Learn more or register for an orientation today at dorotusa.org/genuineconnections.

Launched in 2022 by DOROT, a nonprofit organization in New York City that for nearly 50 years has been bringing the generations together, the program is opening the eyes of both older adults and teens to the joy of intergenerational connection.

Teens and older adults meet weekly in small groups in an eight-week program over Zoom and engage in activities such as art, music and storytelling workshops, brain games, book and current event discussions, meditation and more.

The benefits are many. Older adults become a positive role model and affirming voice in a young person’s life. Teens benefit from mentorship of an older adult who will treat them as an equal. One of the biggest benefits, however, is fun. Playing games, telling stories, creating art and discussing ideas with passionate people of all ages is, quite simply, a great way to bring joy into one’s life.

Here’s what participants have to say:

“I found that the Covid-19 pandemic had drained me of my happy and outgoing spirit. I wanted to find it again, and to be able to do that, I needed to get out of my comfort zone. I never had such a genuine connection with elders before – there was always an awkward silence or gap within our conversations. Through the program with DOROT, I learned to reach out and create genuine connections. I didn’t know what to expect and I’m so glad I got involved.” — Teen from Brooklyn, Sensory Art workshop.

“I really enjoyed the workshop and being able to talk about topics I am passionate about. Also, the opportunity to connect and bond with people who live outside of my local neighborhood is something I am really grateful for. I highly value my time participating in GENuine Connections.” – Teen from Queens, Current Events

“There was a true connection between all the participants. It opened a space for everyone to share experiences and learn from one another.” – Older adult from the Bronx, Story Circles

“The best part of the program for me, as a senior, was seeing how forthcoming, receptive and eager the teens were to share with us and with their peers. It was friendly, fun and facilitated by amazing people.” — Older adult from Queens, Improv

Adults 65+ from throughout New York City are encouraged to volunteer for the program. To learn more about GENuine Connections and to register for the program visit dorotusa.org/genuineconnections.