Got heat? How’s your HVAC?

Winter blasts are expected to continue through February and you want to be ready for summer.

1. Air filter and air vent check

HVAC breakdowns typically occur because of the filter. It gets clogged with dirt and dust — a pro can help with that. Also, did you know that a dusty home can cause ventilation blockages and inefficient airflow? Get out the vacuum!

2. Insulation check

An HVAC professional can tell you if your insulation has been compromised. Remember: Insulation is the key to an efficiently heated home.

