Guttman Community College Supports Students in the Heart of Manhattan

No longer one of NYC’s best-kept secrets, Guttman Community College is thriving in Midtown Manhattan at its vertical campus located across from Bryant Park. Part of the City University of New York, Guttman opened in 2012 as CUNY’s first new community college in 40+ years, offering a unique academic model that helps students embrace the college experience and prepare for the real world.

At Guttman, class sizes are small, and opportunities are plentiful. Students are supported toward academic and career progress by exceptional faculty, student success advisors and peer leaders as well as tutors embedded within classes, resulting in high graduation and transfer rates. Guttman President Larry Johnson, Jr. noted, “Every student is introduced to experiential learning opportunities in which they are immersed in mock interviews, resume preparation and placements into internships to gain workplace experience.”

With a growing number of programs from liberal arts to science, including new fully online options in Health IT, Liberal Arts and a Cybersecurity certificate, Guttman offers degrees that lead to in-demand careers. Outside of academics, the college features a Grizzly Student Center and a variety of events, clubs and outings to various NYC destinations. Plus, students can take advantage of the on-site food pantry, wellness center and career center.

Guttman is truly about the community, emerging as an epicenter for empowering events on topics such as workforce development and racial justice. The college also hosted the recent CUNY Emerging Leaders Conference.

For details about the college, visit guttman.cuny.edu to learn more, register for an information session or sign up for a campus tour.

Apply today at guttman.cuny.edu/apply.