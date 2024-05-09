Bally’s is ready to bet on the Bronx!

As one of the contenders for New York’s three downstate casino licenses, Bally’s is betting big on the Bronx with a series of transformative projects at Ferry Point Park that promise substantial community benefits and intelligent development on the campus of this iconic golf course. The well-known entertainment and hospitality giant has laid out an ambitious plan that seeks to revamp this site into a thriving multifaceted leisure and entertainment facility, blending recreation, public safety, and enhanced connectivity for the Bronx community.

Last month, Bally’s officially unveiled plans to the community to build an integrated resort that combines the existing golf course with a first-class hotel and spa, banquet and events center, and a new gaming facility. That followed a ceremony in January officially renaming the site as Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point. Now, Bally’s is launching the next phase of its efforts to put forward proactive, community-centered solutions after nearly a year of extensive stakeholder engagement.

In order to advance the project, Bally’s will need the State legislature to allow the conversion of approximately 18.4 acres of the golf course site that currently encompass an underutilized parking lot, a clubhouse, and a chipping and putting area to alternative use through a legal process that ensures that the people’s interests are preserved through environmental review and public input. Pursuant to this process, legislation under consideration for adoption by the State legislature would grant the authority to the New York City Parks Department to enter into negotiations with Bally’s for this parcel. The Parks Department has engaged in this process many times before for various reasons, including the need to create public facilities, make transportation improvements, or to create environmental restoration projects. Bally’s project fits in line with other successful past projects, as it is planning to invest tens of millions of dollars into improving Ferry Point Park and the surrounding open space, making it a more welcoming and accessible public amenity for residents for years to come.

Keeping Ferry Point Park as a crown jewel in the city’s 28,000 acres of open space is of paramount importance, say Bally’s representatives. Portions of the 18.4 acres will continue to be set aside for open public space after the project is completed. The company has stressed that local residents will not be losing public parkland as part of this process, as much of it will be replaced on site with community accessible spaces. The integrity of the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course will not be diminished, and the clubhouse and putting and chipping areas will be rebuilt and relocated on the public golf course, as will ample parking.

The adoption of the legislation itself is only the beginning of the process. The process of identifying replacement parkland for the project site will be a consultative one, involving the input of local elected officials, community board representatives, and community stakeholders. Bally’s goal is to work with the Parks Department and local representatives to preserve the open space within the borders of Community Board 10 as much as possible, something for which community members have voiced strong support. Additionally, once an agreement is reached between the Parks Department and Bally’s that incorporates input from local elected and appointed officials and community stakeholders, the approval of the transfer by the City of the 18.4 acre site to Bally’s and the transfer by Bally’s of replacement parkland and other parkland improvements to the City is still subject to a public hearing and review process under the New York City Charter.

With the anticipated influx of visitors to the new site, Bally’s also plans to address community concerns about traffic conditions around the site. In September of last year, it launched the Bally Bus shuttle, which continues to provide free shuttle service between Ferry Point Park and Westchester Square every day between 10 AM and 7 PM. This helps connect local residents to the Throggs Neck ferry stop and increases foot traffic to local business corridors.

As a part of its new transformative vision, Bally’s comprehensive traffic management plan calls for a new overpass to connect the north and southbound service roads south of Lafayette Avenue, alleviating congestion on Lafayette and improving access for users of the park, shopping center, and golf course, as well as ensuring that the surrounding community will be spared from the burden of additional traffic influx.

Bally’s also is proposing improvements along the service road itself, to provide two moving lanes throughout the section that serves the park and new traffic signals at existing pedestrian crossings along the service road to improve safety for park users. Additionally, it is collaborating with the MTA to potentially add new bus stops along the service road, underscoring our concerted effort to promote sustainable transportation and improve mass transit options within the community. The proposed redesign also includes flood resilience measures to protect motorists and pedestrians from significant weather events that currently impact the service road and make it temporarily inaccessible for all users.

Recognizing that the safety of patrons and the broader community is paramount, Bally’s officials will support the construction of a new police substation inside the new gaming facility – mirroring a similar effort by Yankee Stadium when the new ballpark was constructed in 2009. Bally’s has already begun to engage with the City, who will determine NYPD staffing, and has communicated to residents that it will support the efforts of the local Precinct Community Council to ensure appropriate personnel would be on site.

As Bally’s continues to deepen its roots in the Bronx, its vision for a revitalized Ferry Point Park not only promises to redefine the landscape but also to foster a vibrant, sustainable community. As the project progresses, Bally’s remains dedicated to maintaining an open dialogue with the community, ensuring that every step forward is taken together, with the community’s needs and aspirations at the forefront.